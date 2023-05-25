Generali confirms all target of 2024 plan after upbeat Q1 results

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI confirmed on Thursday all targets of its business plan for 2024 after posting rising quarterly profits thanks to the strong contribution of its non-life businesses.

In the first three months of 2023, adjusted net result came in at 1.23 billion euros ($1.35 billion), up 49.7% year-on-year, while operating result, most closely watched by the market, grew 22.1% to 1.82 billion euros (+22.1%).

Effective from this quarter, Generali introduced a new definition of adjusted net result to better reflect the underlying business dynamics, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

