Generali commits to deliver on targets to 2024 after 9-month beat

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI said on Thursday its nine-month results beat estimates and confirmed its commitment to deliver on all targets of its business plan to 2024.

Net profit came in at 2.23 billion euros ($2.24 billion), down 0.8% from a year ago, due to impairments on Russian investments of 141 million euros. The profit was above an analyst consensus provided by the company at 2.05 billion euros.

Net operating profit, a figure most closely watched by the market, grew 7.8% from a year ago, as higher interest rates boosted life business.

Generali's capital position proved resilient with a Solvency Ratio at 223%, down 4.5 percentage points from end-December due to the impact of some M&A deals, regulatory changes and a share buyback of 500 million euros.

($1 = 0.9971 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

