Generali commits to deliver on targets to 2024 after 9-month beat

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

November 10, 2022 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Gianluca Semeraro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali GASI.MI said on Thursday it beat estimates with its 9-month results and confirmed its commitment to deliver on all targets of its business plan to 2024.

Net profit came in at 2.23 billion euros ($2.24 billion), down 0.8% from a year ago, due to impairments on Russian investments of 141 million euros. The profit was above an analyst consensus provided by the company at 2.05 billion euros.

Net operating profit, a figure most closely watched by the market, grew 7.8% from a year ago, as higher interest rates boosted life business.

($1 = 0.9971 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.