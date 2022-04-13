Generali challenger plan would increase debt leverage to near 25% - paper

ROME, April 13 (Reuters) - A plan for Italy's Generali GASI.MI put forward by a rebel investor would aim to increase the insurer's debt leverage to near 25% for worthy operations, the candidate CEO proposed by shareholder Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone said on Wednesday.

"We are talking about a (debt) leverage to use only in the case of an operation that would truly create value. At the moment (Generali's) leverage is 20%, Allianz's ALVG.DE at 25%... We propose to bridge a part of the gap with Allianz," Luciano Cirina told daily La Stampa in an interview.

Cirina, a veteran executive of the insurer who was fired at the end of March, added that his lawyers were analysing how to contest Generali's decision to terminate his contract

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, edting by Cristina Carlevaro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.