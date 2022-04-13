US Markets

Generali challenger plan would increase debt leverage to near 25% - paper

Giulia Segreti Reuters
A plan for Italy's Generali put forward by a rebel investor would aim to increase the insurer's debt leverage to near 25% for worthy operations, the candidate CEO proposed by shareholder Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone said on Wednesday.

"We are talking about a (debt) leverage to use only in the case of an operation that would truly create value. At the moment (Generali's) leverage is 20%, Allianz's ALVG.DE at 25%... We propose to bridge a part of the gap with Allianz," Luciano Cirina told daily La Stampa in an interview.

Cirina, a veteran executive of the insurer who was fired at the end of March, added that his lawyers were analysing how to contest Generali's decision to terminate his contract

