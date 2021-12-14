Generali CEO's new plan gets 11 votes out of 13, No.2 investor against it-sources

MILAN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The board of Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI on Tuesday approved a new business plan presented by Chief Executive Philippe Donnet with 11 votes in favour out of 13, two people close to the matter said.

Generali's second-largest shareholder, Italian magnate Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, voted against the plan while a representative for Leonardo Del Vecchio, another leading shareholder, did not attend the meeting, the sources said.

Del Vecchio's representative has not had the time to study properly the new plan having received it only on Monday, a person close to the eyewear billionaire's holding company Delfin said.

Caltagirone and Del Vecchio have challenged Donnet's leadership and his reappointment in April which is backed instead by a majority of board members and Generali's top investor Mediobanca.

