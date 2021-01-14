Generali CEO set to present its reorganisation plan to board on Jan. 27 - sources

MILAN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI Chief Executive Philippe Donnet is set to present a reorganisation plan of the Italian top insurer to the the board meeting on Jan. 27, two sources close to the situation said on Thursday.

Donnet is working on a reorganisation plan of the company aimed at speeding up delivery of its strategy in a move that could also lead to management changes, sources have said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

