Generali CEO set to present its reorganisation plan to board on Jan. 27 - sources

Generali Chief Executive Philippe Donnet is set to present a reorganisation plan of the Italian top insurer to the the board meeting on Jan. 27, two sources close to the situation said on Thursday.

Donnet is working on a reorganisation plan of the company aimed at speeding up delivery of its strategy in a move that could also lead to management changes, sources have said.

