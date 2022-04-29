Generali CEO Donnet secures third term with 56% of shareholder votes at AGM

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Philippe Donnet retained his role as chief executive of Italian insurer Generali GASI.MI on Friday when he won the backing of shareholders in the face of a challenge from a rebel investor.

The company's board nominees, backed by leading shareholder Mediobanca, gained the support of 56% of shareholders attending the annual general meeting, against 42% for a rival slate nominated by investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone.

