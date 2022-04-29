Generali CEO Donnet secures third term with 56% of shareholder votes at AGM

Contributors
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Valentina Za Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Philippe Donnet retained his role as chief executive of Italian insurer Generali on Friday when he won the backing of shareholders in the face of a challenge from a rebel investor.

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Philippe Donnet retained his role as chief executive of Italian insurer Generali GASI.MI on Friday when he won the backing of shareholders in the face of a challenge from a rebel investor.

The company's board nominees, backed by leading shareholder Mediobanca, gained the support of 56% of shareholders attending the annual general meeting, against 42% for a rival slate nominated by investor Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters