Generali builds raft for choppy Italian waters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Assicurazioni Generali has insured itself against its Italian exposure. The collapse of Mario Draghi’s government and the likely advent of an executive more hostile to the European Union are rekindling fears about Italian debt sustainability. That’s a problem for the country’s top insurer, which holds domestic government bonds against life products. However, the $24 billion company looks well prepared. It had slashed its Italian state debt portfolio to 53 billion euros by June, from 62 billion euros last year and around 65 billion euros when eurosceptic parties won the 2018 Italian election. The bonds are also of shorter duration, limiting damage should Italian yields shoot up.

Moreover, by issuing a 500 million euro green bond in June, Generali probably won’t need to tap bond markets until 2024. Its solvency ratio, expected to stand at a solid 223% at the end of July, is higher than in 2018 and above or on a par with European rivals Allianz and Axa. Moody’s hiked Generali’s rating to A3 in May https://www.generali.com/media/press-releases/all/2022/Generali-Moody-s-upgrades-the-IFS-rating-to-A3-from-Baa1, better than Italy’s own creditworthiness. No wonder Chief Executive Philippe Donnet was able on Tuesday to launch Generali’s first share buyback in 15 years. (By Lisa Jucca)

