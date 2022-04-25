US Markets

Generali board has never discussed merger with Mediobanca - document

Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
ROME, April 25 (Reuters) - Generali GASI.MI said on Monday its board had never discussed a merger with Mediobanca MDBI.MI, its single-largest investor, in answer to questions by shareholders submitted ahead of Friday's AGM.

Generali said "the issue has never been brought to the attention of the board", when asked whether a former board member, representing the insurer's third-largest investor, had ever proposed merging Europe's third largest insurer with the investment bank.

Mediobanca is Generali's top shareholder with a 13% stake and voting rights of around 17%.

Shareholders in Italy's biggest insurer vote Friday to name a new board and settle a shareholder fight that has seen the reappointment of Chief Executive Philippe Donnet challenged by a group of leading Italian investors.

