Generali board candidate refuses appointment

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - The proposed candidate to replace entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone on the board of Italy's Generali GASI.MI has declined to accept the position, the insurer said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Caltagirone, the insurer's second-largest shareholder, quit its board last month, opening a new chapter in a long-standing shareholder row. The appointments committee then proposed to co-opt Roberta Neri, the first unelected candidate in the slate presented by Caltagirone for a board renewal in April.

Caltagirone earlier this year challenged a decision by Generali's board to secure a third term for Chief Executive Philippe Donnet but his bid to appoint his own CEO candidate was defeated in a shareholder vote in April.

The board has now instructed the appointments and corporate governance committee to propose a new candidate, Generali added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.