Generali board candidate refuses appointment

Contributor
Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The proposed candidate to replace entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone on the board of Italy's Generali has declined to accept the position, the insurer said in a statement late on Tuesday.

MILAN, June 8 (Reuters) - The proposed candidate to replace entrepreneur Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone on the board of Italy's Generali GASI.MI has declined to accept the position, the insurer said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Caltagirone, the insurer's second-largest shareholder, quit its board last month, opening a new chapter in a long-standing shareholder row. The appointments committee then proposed to co-opt Roberta Neri, the first unelected candidate in the slate presented by Caltagirone for a board renewal in April.

Caltagirone earlier this year challenged a decision by Generali's board to secure a third term for Chief Executive Philippe Donnet but his bid to appoint his own CEO candidate was defeated in a shareholder vote in April.

The board has now instructed the appointments and corporate governance committee to propose a new candidate, Generali added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters