Generali beats forecasts in H1 despite uncertain scenario, Russian impairments

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Tuesday it beat estimates with its first-half results despite a challenging macroeconomic scenario and impairments on Russian exposure of 138 million euros.

Net profit came in at 1.4 billion euros ($1.44 billion) in the first half, down 9% year-on-year, yet above an analyst consensus gathered by the insurer of 1.33 billion euros.

"We have been able to achieve these results in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic context. In the months to come, we will continue to be fully committed to the execution of our three-year plan as we reinforce our Group's leadership as a global insurer and asset manager," Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9736 euros)

