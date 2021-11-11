Generali 9-mth profits beat consensus on strong life, asset management segments

MILANO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Nine-month results at Italy's top insurer Generali GASI.MI beat market expectations thanks to the contribution of life and asset management segments as non-life business proved resilient despite higher natural catastrophe claims.

Net profit rose 74% to 2.25 billion euros ($2.60 billion), above the average forecast of 2.13 billion euros in an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Operating profit, a figure most closely watched by the market, rose 10% to 4.4 billion euros.

Generali is on track to successfully complete its strategic plan to 2021, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

