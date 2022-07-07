Markets

Generali: Consob Sets Consideration For Each Share Of Cattolica Tendered In Procedure

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - With respect to the procedure for the fulfilment of the obligation to purchase, to be carried out by Generali on the ordinary shares of Cattolica, Consob has determined the consideration of 6.75 euros for each share of Cattolica tendered in the procedure. The total maximum amount that will be paid by Generali, in case all of the shares of Cattolica subject to the procedure are tendered, will be 84.69 million euros.

The consideration will be paid on August 5, 2022 in exchange for the simultaneous transfer to Generali of the ownership title of the shares tendered in the procedure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular