Generali: Consob Sets Consideration For Each Share Of Cattolica Tendered In Procedure

(RTTNews) - With respect to the procedure for the fulfilment of the obligation to purchase, to be carried out by Generali on the ordinary shares of Cattolica, Consob has determined the consideration of 6.75 euros for each share of Cattolica tendered in the procedure. The total maximum amount that will be paid by Generali, in case all of the shares of Cattolica subject to the procedure are tendered, will be 84.69 million euros.

The consideration will be paid on August 5, 2022 in exchange for the simultaneous transfer to Generali of the ownership title of the shares tendered in the procedure.

