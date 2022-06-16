Generalfinance sets price range for Milan listing, sees June 29 debut

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Generalfinance IPO-GFIN.MI said on Thursday it had set a price range of between 7.12 and 7.63 euros per share for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Milan stock exchange, valuing the Italian credit management company at 70-75 million euros before a planned capital increase.

As part of the offer, that will run from June 17 to June 23 before an expected debut on the Euronext Star segment on June 29, Credit Agricole Italia CAGR.PA will sell a maximum amount of 2.1 million shares.

Generalfinance has also sealed an agreement with the investment vehicle First4Progress which committed to investing up to 15 million euros.

"The company expects to use the proceeds to support its growth objectives, focused on increasing its turnover and strengthening it capital ratios, with the aim of improving its cost of funding and risk profile," Generalfinance said in a statement in May.

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini Editing by Keith Weir)

