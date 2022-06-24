Generalfinance sets IPO price for Milan listing at 7.2 euros/shr

Federico Maccioni Reuters
Generalfinance <IPO-GFIN.MI> said on Friday it had set a price of 7.2 euros ($7.60) per share for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Milan stock exchange, valuing the Italian credit management company at 91 million euros.

The company reiterated that its debut on the Euronext Star segment of Milan's bourse is expected for June 29.

($1 = 0.9476 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

