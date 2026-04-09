General Purpose Acquisition - Debt (GPACU) Price Target Increased by 31.04% to 75.84

The average one-year price target for General Purpose Acquisition - Debt (NasdaqGM:GPACU) has been revised to $75.84 / share. This is an increase of 31.04% from the prior estimate of $57.87 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $75.09 to a high of $78.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Purpose Acquisition - Debt. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 5,900.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,800K shares.

Alberta Investment Management holds 1,200K shares.

Millennium Management holds 1,200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 1,200K shares.

Glazer Capital holds 1,101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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