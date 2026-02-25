General Purpose Acquisition - Debt (GPACU) Price Target Increased by 15.69% to 57.87

Stocks
The average one-year price target for General Purpose Acquisition - Debt (NasdaqGM:GPACU) has been revised to $57.87 / share. This is an increase of 15.69% from the prior estimate of $50.03 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.23 to a high of $90.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 478.74% from the latest reported closing price of $10.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,800K shares.

Alberta Investment Management holds 1,200K shares.

Millennium Management holds 1,200K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund holds 1,200K shares.

Glazer Capital holds 1,101K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

