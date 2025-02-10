General Motors's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards General Motors (NYSE:GM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for General Motors. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $608,900, and 8 are calls, amounting to $492,924.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $55.0 for General Motors over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in General Motors's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to General Motors's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $55.0 over the preceding 30 days.

General Motors Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.5 $45.00 $225.0K 5.3K 514 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.9 $0.87 $0.9 $44.00 $140.1K 2.1K 1.5K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.24 $1.2 $1.24 $55.00 $124.0K 16.3K 1.0K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.38 $0.35 $0.38 $49.00 $100.3K 1.1K 2.8K GM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/14/25 $9.2 $8.1 $8.25 $55.00 $82.5K 6 100

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but after a 2023 accident GM decided in December 2024 that it will focus on AVs in personal vehicles. GM should own 100% of Cruise by 2025. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding General Motors, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of General Motors With a trading volume of 3,851,847, the price of GM is down by -1.29%, reaching $46.78. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About General Motors

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $53.666666666666664.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for General Motors, targeting a price of $64. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on General Motors, maintaining a target price of $37. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for General Motors with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

