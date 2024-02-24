General Motors (XTRA:8GM) Price Target Increased by 6.72% to 46.91

The average one-year price target for General Motors (XTRA:8GM) has been revised to 46.91 / share. This is an increase of 6.72% from the prior estimate of 43.95 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.34 to a high of 92.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.53% from the latest reported closing price of 32.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2117 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Motors. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8GM is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 1,268,227K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,841K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,136K shares, representing an increase of 3.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8GM by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 42,566K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,581K shares, representing a decrease of 18.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8GM by 58.84% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 35,754K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,510K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8GM by 4.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,062K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,098K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8GM by 12.55% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 29,545K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,625K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8GM by 20.29% over the last quarter.

