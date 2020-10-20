Markets
GM

General Motors Will Spend $2 Billion to Convert a Third U.S. Plant to Electric Vehicles

Contributor
John Rosevear The Motley Fool
Published

General Motors (NYSE: GM) said today that it will spend $2 billion to convert a Tennessee factory to build electric vehicles (EVs), starting with the upcoming battery-electric Cadillac Lyriq SUV.

The plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, once the home of GM's now-discontinued Saturn brand, will become the third U.S. GM factory dedicated to EV manufacturing once extensive renovations are complete.

GM currently builds the battery-electric Chevrolet Bolt at a plant in Orion Township, Michigan, and plans to add at least one more EV there. The company announced in January that it is spending $2.2 billion to convert a second plant, near Detroit in the city of Hamtramck, to all-EV production. The company plans to spend at least $20 billion by 2025 to bring a new range of EVs to market in the United States.

A prototype Cadillac Lyriq, a sleek electric luxury SUV.

GM said that it will spend $2 billion to build the electric Cadillac Lyriq and other EVs at its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory. Production is expected to begin in 2022. Image source: General Motors.

GM also announced a series of smaller investments in five other U.S. plants on Tuesday, including $3.5 million at Orion Township related to the Bolt-based Cruise AV self-driving taxi.

"We are committed to investing in the U.S., our employees and our communities," CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "These investments underscore the success of our vehicles today, and our vision of an all-electric future."

The $2 billion investment in the Spring Hill plant will cover extensive renovations including expanded paint and assembly facilities, and new tooling. The plant is expected to begin building the Cadillac Lyriq in 2022.

10 stocks we like better than General Motors
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and General Motors wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

John Rosevear owns shares of General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular