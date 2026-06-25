General Motors vs. Lucid: Which Consumer Auto Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

General Motors maintains a massive global manufacturing footprint and generates significant positive free cash flow.

Lucid Group is a high-growth luxury electric vehicle specialist with proprietary technology and strong sovereign backing.

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Should you invest in a legacy powerhouse or a high-tech newcomer? Comparing General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) reveals two very different strategies for navigating the future of transportation.

General Motors focuses on mass-market scale and expanding into software services to complement its traditional manufacturing. In contrast, Lucid targets the luxury electric vehicle segment with proprietary technology and a direct-to-consumer sales model. These companies represent opposing ends of the broad vehicle market, offering investors a choice between established stability and speculative growth potential.

The case for General Motors

General Motors designs, builds, and sells a wide range of trucks, crossovers, and cars while expanding its software-enabled services and subscriptions. Its business relies heavily on a global network of about 11,000 independent dealers and significant fleet sales to commercial entities. A recent lawsuit from a New York GMC dealer regarding unfair allocation practices highlights the potential for friction within this dealer-dependent model. The company also maintains a large presence in China through joint ventures, which remains a key part of its international strategy.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $185.0 billion, representing a 1.3% decrease from the nearly $187.4 billion generated in 2024. The company reported a net income of close to $2.7 billion for the year, which is a decline from the $6.0 billion earned in the prior fiscal period. This performance resulted in a net margin of about 1.5%, which represents the portion of total revenue that remains as profit after all costs are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio stands at roughly 2.1x, indicating that total debt is about twice the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to short-term liabilities, is approximately 1.2x. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was nearly $11.1 billion for the fiscal year. This cash generation provides the company with significant capital to fund its operations and future development.

The case for Lucid

Lucid Group operates among consumer discretionary stocks as a luxury electric vehicle manufacturer, selling the Lucid Air and the new Lucid Gravity SUV. Its business model avoids traditional dealerships in favor of a direct-to-consumer approach. The company's growth strategy includes a massive commitment from the Government of Saudi Arabia to purchase up to 100,000 vehicles over a ten-year period. It is also expanding into the autonomous vehicle space by partnering with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and autonomous vehicle and robotics company Nuro to deploy vehicles for robotaxi programs.

During FY 2025, revenue climbed to nearly $1.4 billion, which is a significant 67.6% increase over the approximately $807.8 million reported in 2024. However, the business is still scaling and reported a net loss of roughly $2.7 billion for the fiscal year. This resulted in a net margin of about -199.3%, indicating that the company is currently spending significantly more than it earns in revenue to grow its production.

The December 2025 balance sheet shows a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 1.2x, meaning total debt is 1.2 times the size of shareholder equity. The current ratio is roughly 1.3x, which suggests the company maintains a reasonable level of liquidity to meet its short-term obligations. Free cash flow remained negative at close to $3.8 billion for the year, as the company continues to spend heavily on production facilities and new vehicle development.

Risk profile comparison

General Motors faces significant data privacy risks, particularly following a $12.75 million settlement over the unauthorized sale of driver data. The company is also facing multiple class-action lawsuits over issues with the Cadillac Lyriq and alleged defects in certain V8 engines. Furthermore, the company is restructuring its IT workforce with a 10% reduction to focus on artificial intelligence, which introduces execution risks. Competition from legacy rivals like Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) adds further pressure to its market share.

Lucid is currently facing shareholder lawsuits alleging that the company hid delivery problems and supplier quality issues. The organization is also undergoing a major transition, including an 18% workforce reduction and a change in leadership to a new CEO, Silvio Napoli. Financially, the company remains dependent on external capital to fund its operations since it continues to post substantial net losses. It also faces stiff competition in the luxury electric vehicle space from established players such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Valuation comparison

General Motors appears to be the more conservative choice based on its low Forward P/E, while Lucid's valuation depends more on its P/S ratio given its lack of positive future earnings estimates.

Metric General Motors Lucid Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 6.2x n/a 28.6x P/S ratio 0.4x 1.2x

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Many investors would quickly put each of these stocks into very different baskets. General Motors (GM) could be the stodgy old industrial name that has significant cash flow to help it continue to compete and return to shareholders. Lucid could be cast as a speculative bet that might either go to zero or to the moon.

While that is a pretty accurate approach to Lucid, the truth is that GM isn’t just the stodgy old industrial stock. Shares have soared by 60% year to date. And its p/e remains low relative to the market. GM has also doubled its dividend over the past three years.

While I personally hold a small allocation as a bet on Lucid shares, I know there’s a real chance the company might not survive. It has relied heavily on Saudi government funding, and needs its world-class EV technology to be licensed by others for the company to thrive in the long run.

GM is a safer pick yet still has capital appreciation upside. That would be the pick to make between these two very different automakers.

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Howard Smith has positions in Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.