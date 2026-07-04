General Motors vs. Lucid: Which Automotive Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

General Motors remains a highly profitable legacy automaker with deep manufacturing scale and a growing battery technology partnership.

Lucid Group offers a high-growth luxury electric vehicle proposition backed by a significant government purchase agreement from Saudi Arabia.

Should you bet on the stable, diversified giant or the speculative luxury electric vehicle newcomer for your 2026 portfolio?

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General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) represent two different eras of automotive manufacturing. Investors must decide between a profitable industry giant and a high-growth luxury electric vehicle contender in 2026.

General Motors leverages its massive manufacturing footprint and historical dominance to fund a transition to software-defined vehicles. Lucid focuses on the high-end luxury market with superior battery range and a significant sovereign wealth partnership. Both companies are vying for dominance in an evolving landscape, though they offer vastly different risk and reward profiles for your portfolio.

The case for General Motors

General Motors produces a wide range of trucks, SUVs, and cars while building a massive footprint in the EV market. This shift occurs as the broader consumer discretionary sector faces pressure from changing consumer preferences. Key partnerships like the Ultium Cells joint venture with LG Energy Solution and a memory chip supply deal with Micron Technology aim to strengthen its software and battery capabilities.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $185.0 billion, representing a slight decrease of roughly 1.3% compared to the prior year. The company reported a net income of approximately $2.7 billion, though its net margin narrowed to close to 1.5%. These figures illustrate the scale at which the company operates while maintaining profitability during a period of heavy capital investment in new technology.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio stood at roughly 1.2x, which measures a company's ability to cover short-term debts with its short-term assets. The debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt (including short-term and long-term obligations) to shareholder equity, was approximately 2.1x. Free cash flow reached nearly $11 billion, representing the cash remaining after paying for operating costs and equipment upgrades.

The case for Lucid

Lucid focuses on the luxury electric vehicle market, producing the Lucid Air sedan and the Lucid Gravity SUV. Its primary commercial customer is the Government of Saudi Arabia, which has committed to purchasing up to 100,000 vehicles. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business since such a large portion of future volume depends on one strategic partner.

In FY 2025, Lucid generated nearly $1.4 billion in revenue, reflecting a significant growth rate of approximately 67.6%. However, the company reported a net loss of close to $2.7 billion, resulting in a negative net margin of roughly 199.3%. Scaling production remains expensive for the manufacturer, as evidenced by these substantial losses relative to its total annual sales.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio was close to 1.02x. The debt-to-equity ratio stood at roughly 4.05x, indicating the company uses more equity than debt relative to its capital structure. Free cash flow was negative $3.8 billion, meaning the company spent more on operations and equipment than it brought in from sales as it worked to ramp up its manufacturing lines.

Risk profile comparison

General Motors faces heightened scrutiny following a January 2026 settlement with the FTC involving driver data monetization. Legal challenges also persist, including class action lawsuits over battery reliability in the Bolt EV and transmission issues in the Silverado. The company also navigates intense competition from Tesla while managing declining profitability in its China operations.

Lucid continues to face financial distress, having implemented an 18% workforce reduction in 2026 to manage heavy operating losses. Production delays for the Gravity SUV, often caused by supplier quality issues, have led to delivery halts and multiple securities fraud lawsuits. Furthermore, the removal of federal tax credits makes it harder for Lucid to compete against Rivian Automotive or Tesla.

Valuation comparison

General Motors trades at a significant discount compared to the broader sector, while Lucid carries a higher P/S ratio, which measures a company's price against its annual revenue. The Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to predicted future earnings estimates per share, also highlights General Motors as the more conservative value play.

Metric General Motors Lucid Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 5.9x n/a 93.7x P/S ratio 0.4x 1.6x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with General Motors, and it's not particularly close. There’s no doubt that Lucid builds impressive vehicles. The Air and Gravity have earned top awards and the technology is legitimately advanced. Production is ramping, and the company just brought in a new CEO to sharpen its focus. But Lucid is still burning through enormous amounts of cash, losing money on every car it sells, and diluting shareholders with repeated capital raises to stay afloat. The path to profitability is long and uncertain.

GM, by contrast, is delivering the kind of results that reward patient investors. The company beat earnings expectations by a wide margin in the most recent quarter, raised its full-year outlook, and is generating billions in free cash flow while returning money to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Its core truck and SUV business is as strong as it has been in years.

Lucid may have a future, but GM is winning right now. For a long-term investor, that's the more comfortable place to put your money.

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Sara Appino has positions in General Motors and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.