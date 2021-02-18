General Motors, Volkswagen halt some Mexican operations on gas shortage

Recasts; adds comments from Volkswagen and Audi

MEXICO CITY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE are suspending some of their operations in Mexico due to a natural gas shortage, while Audi AG AUDVF.PK will adjust production in line with supply, the automakers said in separate statements on Wednesday.

General Motors said it was forced to halt operations at its plant in the central city of Silao on both Tuesday night and on Wednesday, and would resume once the gas supply returned to an adequate level.

The gas shortfall also prompted Volkswagen to announce it will suspend production on its Jetta model on Thursday and Friday, and on its Taos and Golf models just on Friday, the company's Mexico unit said.

Audi said it will adjust its production levels depending on the availability of natural gas, which it uses to produce the Audi Q5 vehicle at its plant in Puebla state.

