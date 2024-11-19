General Motors Ventures cuts stake in SES AI to 6.2%

General Motors Ventures (GM) disclosed a reduced stake of 6.2% in SES AI (SES), which represents over 19.72M shares. General Motors Ventures sold a total of 13.332M shares of SES AI at an average price of 20c.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SES:
- SES AI price target lowered to $1 from $1.50 at Deutsche Bank
- SES AI Corporation Faces Delisting Threat Amid NYSE Compliance Struggles
- SES AI Corporation: Progress in Battery Tech and AI Strategy
- SES AI Corporation Advances in Battery Tech and AI
- SES AI promotes Kang Xu to CTO, signs pact with global electrolyte producer
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.