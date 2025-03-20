General Motors Unusual Options Activity For March 20

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $138,692 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,922,690.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $60.0 for General Motors, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for General Motors options trades today is 4770.25 with a total volume of 18,762.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for General Motors's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.6 $4.65 $55.00 $464.0K 11.6K 3.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.65 $4.55 $4.64 $55.00 $463.6K 11.6K 2.1K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $50.00 $144.0K 15.1K 1.1K GM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $45.00 $109.3K 5.0K 163 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $0.13 $0.11 $0.11 $53.00 $79.2K 680 7.2K

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

In light of the recent options history for General Motors, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of General Motors With a volume of 7,085,941, the price of GM is down -0.24% at $49.67. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for General Motors

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $48.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for General Motors, targeting a price of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for General Motors, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.