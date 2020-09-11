General Motors to Roll Out Wireless Battery System for EVs

General Motors GM is set to launch its latest wireless battery management technology, which will be installed in its third-generation electric vehicles equipped with Ultium batteries.



General Motors claims to have debuted as an automaker to incorporate a completely wireless battery management system (wBMS) for building its electric vehicles.



The latest system, developed with Analog Devices Inc., will enable the company to power many different types of electric vehicles from a common set of battery components.



Per the Detroit-based auto giant, the wBMS is expected to help float its new Ultium-powered EVs to market at a faster pace, as there will be no need to develop specific communications systems or redesign complex wiring schemes for each vehicle. The wBMS will ensure the flexibility of using the Ultium batteries across all future EVs, hedging in all different brands and vehicle segments.



This new wireless system is not related to wireless EV charging. The focus is on introducing fresh EV models faster and in a cost-efficient way. The system reduces the amount of wiring needed within an EV battery by up to 90%. The additional space created by removing up to 90% of the wiring will also enable the company to pack more batteries into a vehicle, thereby enhancing the design.



Hence, scalability and complexity reduction are the main agendas behind the Ultium batteries, and the wireless architecture system enables this flexibility. The system will aid General Motors to build profitable EVs in a shorter span of time, while incorporating new innovations and technologies as they come along.



Prior to this, General Motors had unveiled its electric strategy based on the company’s new Ultium modular battery platform, which would power the automaker’s new electric cars starting with the Cadillac Lyric model.



Of late, General Motors has been on a spree to revolutionize the EV space. Recently, this automaker entered in to a strategic alliance with Nikola Corporation NKLA. Per the partnership, General Motors will aid Nikola in engineering and manufacturing its Badger — a fully-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric pick-up truck.



In addition, last week, General Motors announced its collaboration with Honda HMC in order to create a range of cars to be sold under their respective brand names, and achieve synergy in purchase, research and development (R&D) and other connected services. This alliance will result in substantial cost efficiency for both companies and superior vehicle development.



General Motors has also entered into a partnership with Uber Technologies UBER, in which it is offering the ride-sharing company's drivers a discount on the purchase of its new Chevrolet Bolt.

Such strategic tie-ups display the automaker's ability to aggressively compete with established EV players and also showcase its commitment to an electric future. It also provides an excellent validation to General Motors’ Hydrotec fuel cell technology and the Ultium battery platform system.

General Motors currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Shares of General Motors have declined 17.6% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the industry’s 115.4% rally.

