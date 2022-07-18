US Markets
General Motors to produce 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV at Ramos Arizpe in Mexico

Kylie Madry Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said on Monday that it will build the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, an electric vehicle, at a plant in the northern Mexican city of Ramos Arizpe.

The car will be ready to be sold in Mexico by the end of 2023, GM said in a press release.

