General Motors to produce 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV at Ramos Arizpe in Mexico
MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N said on Monday that it will build the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, an electric vehicle, at a plant in the northern Mexican city of Ramos Arizpe.
The car will be ready to be sold in Mexico by the end of 2023, GM said in a press release.
(Reporting by Kylie Madry)
((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.