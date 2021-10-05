General Motors To Open New Battery Facility In Michigan

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) Tuesday announced its plans to open a new facility to develop batteries as the auto giant moves forward with its upcoming shift to electric vehicles.

General Motors announced the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, an all-new facility that will significantly expand the company's battery technology operations and accelerate development and commercialization of longer range, more affordable electric vehicle batteries. The Wallace Center will be located on the campus of GM's Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan.

The Wallace Center is currently under construction and will be completed in mid-2022. The facility is expected to build its first prototype cells in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"The Wallace Center will significantly ramp up development and production of our next-generation Ultium batteries and our ability to bring next-generation EV batteries to market," said Doug Parks, GM executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The addition of the Wallace Center is a massive expansion of our battery development operations and will be a key part of our plan to build cells that will be the basis of more affordable EVs with longer range in the future."

The Wallace Center will be capable of building large-format, prototype lithium-metal battery cells for vehicle usage beyond the small-scale lithium-metal cells typically used in handheld devices or research applications. These cells could be as large as 1,000 mm, nearly twice the size of the initial Ultium pouch cells and will be based on GM's proprietary formula.

