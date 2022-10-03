General Motors third-quarter U.S. auto sales jump 24%

Oct 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N reported a rise in quarterly U.S. auto sales on Monday, as pent-up consumer demand from the pandemic boosted sales volume.

The U.S. automaker said third-quarter sales rose 24% to 555,580 vehicles, compared with a year earlier.

GM said it plans to increase calendar-year production of both Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV for global markets from about 44,000 vehicles in 2022 to more than 70,000 in 2023.

