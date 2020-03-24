General Motors suspends 2020 outlook, to draw down $16 billion in credit

March 24 (Reuters) - General Motors GM.N on Tuesday suspended its 2020 outlook and said it plans to draw down about $16 billion from its credit facilities in a bid to beef up liquidity amid rising business impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

