General Motors suspends 2020 outlook, to draw down $16 billion in credit

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

General Motors on Tuesday suspended its 2020 outlook and said it plans to draw down about $16 billion from its credit facilities in a bid to beef up liquidity amid rising business impact from the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

