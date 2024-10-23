General Motors Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on General Motors (NYSE:GM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 4 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated General Motors and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. Marking an increase of 0.87%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $51.91.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of General Motors by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Hummel UBS Raises Buy $62.00 $58.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $38.00 $33.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $70.00 $64.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $60.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $61.00 $53.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $42.00 $47.00 Daniel Roeska Bernstein Announces Market Perform $53.00 - Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $33.00 $34.00 Edison Yu Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $53.00 - Tom Narayan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $54.00 $58.00 Anindya Das Nomura Announces Reduce $34.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to General Motors. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of General Motors compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of General Motors's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into General Motors's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on General Motors analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

A Deep Dive into General Motors's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: General Motors displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.2%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: General Motors's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): General Motors's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: General Motors's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GM

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Benchmark Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Nomura Instinet Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for GM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.