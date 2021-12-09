General Motors sets rare earth magnet supply deals with two U.S. suppliers

Dec 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said it will source rare earth magnets for its future electric vehicles from U.S.-based manufacturing facilities under two separate deals announced Thursday.

The company signed supply deals with MP Materials Inc MP.N and Vacuumschmelze.

