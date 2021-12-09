Commodities
GM

General Motors sets rare earth magnet supply deals with two U.S. suppliers

Contributors
Ben Klayman Reuters
Ernest Scheyder Reuters
Joe White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co said it will source rare earth magnets for its future electric vehicles from U.S.-based manufacturing facilities under two separate deals announced Thursday.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N said it will source rare earth magnets for its future electric vehicles from U.S.-based manufacturing facilities under two separate deals announced Thursday.

The company signed supply deals with MP Materials Inc MP.N and Vacuumschmelze.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman, Ernest Scheyder and Joe White)

((ernest.scheyder@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @ErnestScheyder; +1-713-210-8512; Reuters Messaging: ernest.scheyder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM MP

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular