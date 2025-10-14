General Motors Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

General Motors GM is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 21, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.26 per share and $44.19 billion, respectively.



The consensus estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has moved south by 6 cents over the past 30 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year decline of 23.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests a year-over-year decline of 9.4%.



In the trailing four quarters, this U.S. legacy automaker surpassed earnings estimates on all occasions, with the average earnings surprise being 7.97%.

General Motors’ Q3 Results

General Motors sold 710,347 units in the United States in the third quarter of 2025, up 8% year over year. It posted gains across its key brands — Chevrolet (up 8.3%), GMC (up 8.6%), Cadillac (up 25%), and Buick (down 14%). Electric vehicle (EV) sales were up 107% to 66,501 units, setting a new record.



In China, General Motors delivered 470,000 vehicles in the quarter to be reported, up 10.1% year over year. With total deliveries of 117,000 units, the Wuling Hong Guang MINIEV continued to be GM’s best-selling NEV in China. Its new four-door version accounted for nearly 66% of its over 77,000 units in third-quarter deliveries.



Our estimate for wholesale vehicle sales volumes of the General Motors North America (GMNA) segment is 793,000 units, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 11.2%. We project revenues from the GMNA segment to be $37.1 billion, implying a decline of 9.9%. Operating income from the unit is estimated at $3.8 billion, implying a decline of 4.8% year over year.



We expect wholesale volumes from the GMI unit (excluding China JV) to be down roughly 2.1% in the quarter to be reported to 137,000 units. Our projections for revenues remain stagnant year over year at $3.5 billion. However, we expect operating income of $86 million, up from $42 million in the year-ago period.



General Motors’ restructuring efforts in China (overhauling its operations in the country by rightsizing, launching new products and reducing dealer inventory and costs) have begun to yield results. The company gained the most market share among foreign OEMs during the second quarter and reported positive equity income from its joint ventures. It is expected that GM can turn around its China business to profitability this year. The expected turnaround in China is likely to have boosted the performance of the automaker in the third quarter.

Q3 Earnings Whispers for GM Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for General Motors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



GM has an Earnings ESP of +5.02% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few other players from the auto space that, per our model, have the correct ingredients to post an earnings beat this time.



Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.62% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mobileye’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 8 cents per share and $473.6 million, respectively. MBLY surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.41%.



BorgWarner BWA is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BorgWarner’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.15 per share and $3.59 billion, respectively. BorgWarner surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.92%.



Lear Corporation LEA is slated to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 31. The company has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lear’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.77 per share and $5.60 billion. Lear surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.89%.

