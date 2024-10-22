General Motors sees ‘similar performance’ in 2025 vs. 2024

Says cash flow “remains strong.”
- General Motors says portfolio of EV’s separating the company from competitors
- General Motors expects to end ASR at end of October
- GM Earnings: General Motors Gains on Robust Q3 Results & Raised Forecast
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 22, 2024
- General Motors narrows FY24 adjusted EPS view to $10.00-$10.50 from $9.50-$10.50
