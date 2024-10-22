General Motors says portfolio of EV’s separating the company from competitors

Says EV consideration stronger among luxury customers. Says “making progress” in China aligning production to demand. Says operating environment in China “continues to be challenging.” Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

