General Motors Records 12% YoY Growth For Q3 Deliveries In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) said the company and its joint ventures delivered more than 771,400 vehicles in China in the third quarter, up 12% from last year. Buick deliveries rose 26% to over 250,000 units. Cadillac deliveries topped 65,000 units, an increase of 28%. Wuling sales were up 26% to more than 270,000 units. Chevrolet had deliveries of more than 77,000 vehicles.

The company said GM brands maintained robust growth momentum as the vehicle market continued to recover from the COVID-19 impact.

