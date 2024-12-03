General Motors recalling over 132,000 trucks over tailgate unlatching issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that General Motors (GM) is recalling about 132,037 trucks due to concerns about tailgates unlatching unexpectedly. The recall affects certain 2024 models of Chevrolet Silverado HD 2500, 3500, and GMC Sierra HD 2500, 3500 vehicles equipped with power-unlatching tailgates. Water intrusion may cause the tailgate’s electronic gate-release switch to short circuit, potentially resulting in unintended unlatching while the vehicle is in Park.

