General Motors Q4 Sales Down 6.3% From Prior Year

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. reported Friday that its customer deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2019 declined 6.3 percent from year-ago period to 735,909 units, while it delivered 2,887,046 vehicles in 2019.

Fourth quarter North American wholesales declined an estimated 25 percent year over year, due to the 40 day United Auto Workers work stoppage.

Crossover sales increased 12.7 percent to 1,165,769 units for the year versus 2018.

