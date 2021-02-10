Markets
General Motors Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues FY21 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - General Motors Co. (GM) reported fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share of $1.93 compared to $0.05, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.64, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Fourth-quarter revenue was $37.5 billion, an increase of $6.7 billion from prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $36.12 billion, for the quarter.

For fiscal 2021, the company projects: adjusted EPS in a range of $4.50 - $5.25.

