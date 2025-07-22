General Motors Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

General Motors GM reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.53 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39. Higher-than-expected revenues from GM North America (GMNA), GM International’s (GMI) and GM Financial segments led to the outperformance. The bottom line, however, decreased from the year-ago quarter’s $3.06. Revenues of $47.12 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $46.25 billion but fell from $47.97 billion recorded in the year-ago period.



The U.S. auto giant recorded adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3.03 billion, lower than $4.43 billion in the prior-year quarter. The automaker’s share in the GM market was 8.4% in the reported quarter, up from 8.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

GMNA generated net revenues of $39.49 billion, down from $40.72 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. The figure, however, outpaced our model’s projection of $37.86 billion on higher-than-expected deliveries. Wholesale vehicle sales in the GMNA unit totaled 849,000 units, down from 903,000 units reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure, however, surpassed our estimate of 832,000 units. The segment’s adjusted EBIT totaled $2.41 billion, down from $4.43 billion recorded in the year-earlier period. The metric also missed our estimate of $3.65 billion.



GMI net revenues in the reported quarter amounted to $3.33 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $3.29 billion. The metric also outpaced our expectation of $2.48 billion on higher-than-expected deliveries. The segment’s wholesale vehicle sales of 125,000 units decreased from 140,000 units in the year-ago quarter but topped our forecast of 91,000 units. GMI reported an operating profit of $204 million, up from $50 million reported in the year-ago period and outpaced our estimate of $57.7 million.



GM Financial generated net revenues of $4.26 billion in the quarter, which increased from $3.92 billion recorded in the year-ago period and surpassed our prediction of $4.18 billion. The segment recorded an EBT-adjusted operating profit of $704 million, down from $822 million recorded in the year-ago period. The metric missed our prediction of $1.09 billion.

Financial Position

General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $22.38 billion as of June 30, 2025. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $15.48 billion. Net automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $4.65 billion during the quarter under review. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $2.83 billion in the second quarter of 2025, down from $5.3 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

GM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



