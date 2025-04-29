General Motors Q1 Results Above Street View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

General Motors Company (GM) rescheduled its conference call to May 1 to discuss first-quarter results and updated fiscal 2025 guidance. The company noted that its earlier outlook does not include the potential impact of tariffs. General Motors currently expects net income of $11.2 billion - $12.5 billion and EPS of $11.00 - $12.00 for fiscal 2025.

Q1 Results:

General Motors Tuesday reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.361 billion or $3.35 per share, higher than $2.970 billion or $2.56 per share in the prior year. Earnings as well as revenue beat analysts' expectations.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $2.789 billion or $2.78 per share, that beat the average analysts' estimates of $2.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income, however, decreased to $3.352 billion from $3.738 billion last year due to higher expenses.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $44.020 billion from $43.014 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $43.21 billion.

Total vehicle sales for the first quarter were 912,000, up from 895,000 last year.

