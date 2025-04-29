General Motors Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

General Motors GM reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.78 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.69. The bottom line also increased from the year-ago quarter’s $2.62. Higher-than-expected revenues from GM North America (GMNA) and GM Financial segments led to the outperformance. Revenues of $44.02 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.5 billion and increased from $43.01 billion recorded in the year-ago period.



The U.S. auto giant recorded adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3.49 billion, lower than $3.87 billion in the prior-year quarter. The automaker’s share in the GM market was 8.4% in the reported quarter, up from 8.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

GMNA generated net revenues of $37.39 billion, up from $36.10 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. The figure also outpaced our model’s projection of $36.47 billion on higher-than-expected deliveries. Wholesale vehicle sales in the GMNA unit totaled 827,000 units, up from 792,000 units reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure also surpassed our estimate of 807,000 units. The segment’s adjusted EBIT totaled $3.29 billion, down from $3.84 billion recorded in the year-earlier period. The metric also missed our estimate of $3.91 billion.



GM International’s (GMI) net revenues in the reported quarter amounted to $2.43 billion, down from the year-ago quarter’s $3.08 billion. The metric also missed our expectation of $3.54 billion on lower-than-expected deliveries. The segment’s wholesale vehicle sales of 85,000 units decreased from 104,000 units in the year-ago quarter and also missed our forecast of 102,000 units. GMI reported an operating profit of $30 million against the adjusted operating loss of $10 million reported in the year-ago period.



GM Financial generated net revenues of $4.16 billion in the quarter, which increased from $3.81 billion recorded in the year-ago period and surpassed our prediction of $4 billion. The segment recorded an EBIT-adjusted operating profit of $685 million, down from $737 million recorded in the year-ago period. The metric missed our prediction of $707.8 million.



GM Cruise recorded net revenues of $1 million in the first quarter compared with $25 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024. The segment posted an operating loss of $273 million, much narrower than a loss of $442 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The reported loss was also narrower than our estimate of a loss of $438.5 million.



Financial Position

General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $20.57 billion as of March 31, 2025. The long-term automotive debt at the end of the quarter was $13.44 billion. Net automotive cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2.4 billion during the quarter under review. The company recorded an adjusted automotive free cash flow of $811 million in the first quarter of 2025, down from $1.09 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

