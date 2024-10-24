General Motors price target raised to $60 from $54 at Argus

Argus raised the firm’s price target on General Motors (GM) to $60 from $54 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The higher earnings in Q3 reflected higher revenue and EBIT at General Motors North America, fixed cost program improvements, and lower vehicle incentive programs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm continues to believe that there is more value remaining in GM shares.

