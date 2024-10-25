General Motors price target raised to $55 from $53 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on General Motors (GM) to $55 from $53 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. GM’s Q3 results showed a strong beat to consensus numbers, but a significant part of this was due to a pull-forward effect which will likely reverse in Q4 and see GM meet its guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains cautious on GM given the risk of headwinds in the internal combustion engine business in North America in 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.