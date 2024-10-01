General Motors to Pay $1.5M Penalty for Failing a Crash Disclosure

General Motors’ GM autonomous vehicle division, Cruise, is set to pay a $1.5 million fine after failing to fully report a crash involving a pedestrian, per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The incident, which occurred in October 2023 in San Francisco, involved a robotaxi that dragged a pedestrian for 20 feet after she got hit by another vehicle. It led Cruise to halt its driverless operations nationwide after California regulators deemed its vehicles a public safety risk. As a result, the California Department of Motor Vehicles revoked Cruise's license to operate without human drivers in San Francisco.



The U.S. Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are still investigating the incident. A GM-commissioned report revealed that Cruise employees attempted to dissuade the NHTSA from launching an investigation into the pedestrian’s injuries and failed to disclose that the pedestrian had been dragged.



Per Reuters, the NHTSA pointed out that Cruise filed incomplete reports for multiple crashes involving its automated driving systems, which includes two reports related to the October 2023 accident. The California Public Utilities Commission also fined GM $112,500 for not providing full details about the crash.



One month after the incident, Cruise recalled all 950 of its vehicles to update software. Under a consent order with NHTSA, Cruise is required to submit a corrective action plan outlining how it will improve compliance with regulations for crashes involving automated driving systems. The consent order lasts two years and the NHTSA holds the option to extend it for a third year.



Per Steve Kenner, Cruise’s chief safety officer, the agreement with NHTSA marks a positive step in a new phase for Cruise, reflecting the company's advancements under new leadership, enhanced processes and culture and a strong commitment to increased transparency with regulators. The company is committed to working closely with the NHTSA to enhance road safety. Cruise will meet quarterly with the NHTSA to review the periodic reporting and development toward the requirements of the consent order. Cruise will submit a final report summarizing its compliance and operations 90 days before the consent order's term ends.

