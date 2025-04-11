General Motors Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on General Motors (NYSE:GM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for General Motors.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $493,410, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $732,731.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $60.0 for General Motors over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of General Motors stands at 3144.5, with a total volume reaching 9,479.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in General Motors, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

General Motors 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.3 $4.85 $4.85 $47.00 $307.7K 1.8K 636 GM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $2.43 $2.25 $2.28 $43.00 $226.0K 30 1.1K GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.9 $7.85 $7.9 $47.00 $158.7K 4.0K 233 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.35 $8.25 $8.25 $40.00 $108.9K 3.9K 134 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $2.18 $2.11 $2.17 $45.00 $65.1K 3.1K 877

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under three segments: GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its US market share leadership in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2024's share was 17.0%. The Cruise autonomous vehicle arm, which GM now owns outright, previously operated driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities, but after a 2023 accident, GM decided that it will focus on personal AVs. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding General Motors, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

General Motors's Current Market Status

With a volume of 7,154,626, the price of GM is down -0.1% at $43.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

Expert Opinions on General Motors

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $50.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for General Motors with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for GM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 UBS Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

