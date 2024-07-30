General Motors Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on General Motors.

Looking at options history for General Motors (NYSE:GM) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $122,010 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $358,352.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $32.0 and $49.0 for General Motors, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Motors's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Motors's whale activity within a strike price range from $32.0 to $49.0 in the last 30 days.

General Motors Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.8 $13.3 $13.8 $32.00 $138.0K 1.6K 0 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.3 $47.00 $70.9K 1.0K 165 GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $6.75 $6.9 $40.00 $69.0K 9.1K 0 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.65 $5.55 $5.55 $49.00 $51.0K 431 105 GM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.4 $9.2 $10.2 $40.00 $49.9K 1.3K 54

About General Motors

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company regained its us market share leader crown in 2022, after losing it to Toyota due to the chip shortage in 2021. 2023's share was 16.5%. GM's Cruise autonomous vehicle arm has previously done driverless geofenced AV robotaxi services in San Francisco and other cities but stopped in late 2023 after an accident. It restarted service in 2024 but not in California. GM owns over 80% of Cruise. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.

In light of the recent options history for General Motors, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is General Motors Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,921,669, with GM's price up by 0.68%, positioned at $44.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 84 days. What Analysts Are Saying About General Motors

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $52.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on General Motors with a target price of $61. In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $55. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $47. An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on General Motors, which currently sits at a price target of $64. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Underweight rating on General Motors with a target price of $34.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest General Motors options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

