General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Sinks on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of automaker General Motors (GM) are down 5% after the company’s stock was downgraded by analysts at investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS).

The rating on GM stock was lowered to “underweight” from “equal weight” previously. Essentially, Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to a Sell rating from Hold. The bank also lowered its price target on GM shares to $42 from a previous target of $47.

In a note to clients, the analysts said that they downgraded GM stock because of rising concerns about a potential market share loss. Morgan Stanley also said pricing pressures and uncertainty in China, where the economy is slowing, could negatively impact General Motors share price moving forward.

GM Stock Has Been Resilient

The downgrade by Morgan Stanley comes as GM stock has remained resilient. In the last 12 months, the company’s share price has gained 34%. The stock has increased as General Motors reported strong financial results and made progress with its electric vehicles and gas-electric hybrid vehicles.

However, Morgan Stanley stressed in its note to clients that the global automotive industry is in the midst of a transformative period, with companies grappling with the shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as navigating complex regulatory environments. The bank’s downgrade of GM stock partly reflects this industry-wide shift, said Morgan Stanley.

Is GM Stock a Buy?

As indicated by the chart below, General Motors stock currently has a consensus Moderate Buy rating among 16 Wall Street analysts. This is based on nine Buy, five Hold and two Sell ratings made in the past three months. The average price target on GM stock of $57.25 implies 25.91% upside potential from where the shares currently trade. The Morgan Stanley downgrade is not reflected in this chart.

Read more analyst ratings of GM Stock

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.