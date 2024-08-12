General Motors (NYSE:GM) Reveals New GMC Terrain

These days, finding a car that is both good and cheap is a virtually impossible task. But legacy automaker General Motors (GM) is at least doing something in that direction. GM revealed new versions of its GMC Terrain, which serves as its entry-level vehicle. It wasn’t a move that endeared itself to shareholders, though, as shares were down fractionally in Monday afternoon’s trading.

The new Terrain has been given a facelift, making it look more “rugged” on the outside while throwing in some new options in the interior. These not only include an 11-inch driver information package but also a 15-inch center touchscreen, which is becoming increasingly common in vehicles to control things like infotainment systems and GPS functionality.

And it gets better from there; the new Terrains will come with adaptive cruise control, emergency braking options, and front heated seats. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, good for navigation and music functions, will also be included. But with starting prices ranging between $30,000 and $40,000, it remains to be seen how many takers there will be, particularly given the state of interest rates right now.

A Legion of Goodbyes

As GM rolls out a new model, it’s also finding itself saying goodbye quite a bit. First, after just eight months in the position, GM lost Marissa West, the North American president of the company. West spent 16 years with GM in total, and was the first woman to lead the North American market, which makes her departure all the more puzzling.

Meanwhile, GM also said goodbye to part of the Duramax engine lineup. This 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel, sometimes called the “Baby Duramax,” was killed, though it will still be in pickups until the fall. Reports note that regulatory issues were the cause, as modifying the Baby Duramax would prove to be more expensive than building a new engine entirely from scratch.

Is GM a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on GM stock based on 11 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 27.66% rally in its share price over the past year, the average GM price target of $57.50 per share implies 33.6% upside potential.

