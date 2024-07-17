General Motors (NYSE:GM) Ramps Up Cadillac Escalade Production

There are some big things going on at automaker General Motors (GM) right now, as it’s set to make a move that green car buffs will likely hate. In fact, the hefty V8 Cadillac Escalade, often considered the top of GM’s line, is getting some renovations for the 2025 model year, with new features and technologies that will make an already luxurious ride even more so. GM also plans to bolster production of the Cadillac Escalade V-Series performance model, which is apparently enjoying brisk demand despite a price tag of over $152,000.

Included in the massive new ride is a 55-inch diagonal display across the dashboard, which has a screen specifically for the passenger. The second row gets what’s known as an “executive package,” and every door is powered, among a slew of other options. Interestingly, all of this didn’t sit well with investors, as shares were down fractionally in Wednesday morning’s trading.

Is the RenCen Going Down?

General Motors’ headquarters in the Renaissance Center, or RenCen, is perhaps one of the most iconic buildings in Detroit. But it may not be for much longer. It’s not because some other building is more iconic but because the RenCen itself might be getting torn down.

The RenCen is made up of seven towers, and all but one or two of them may ultimately be demolished. GM will be moving to the Hudson’s Detroit complex and is already looking for state money to help with the demolition effort and a new building. It also wants Michigan cash to renovate the towers that remain on-site.

Is GM a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on GM stock based on 12 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 28.5% rally in its share price over the past year, the average GM price target of $56.60 per share implies 13.98% upside potential.

